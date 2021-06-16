Carlson Capital L P Takes $14.99 Million Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.72% of Talend at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talend stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

