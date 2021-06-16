Carlson Capital L P Takes $15.68 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,677,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,143. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

