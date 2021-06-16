Carlson Capital L P Takes $16.75 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

