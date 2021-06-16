Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.42% of Cantel Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock remained flat at $$80.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

