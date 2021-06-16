Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,201,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,400 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 1,824,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,203,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

