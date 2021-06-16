Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,541. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.