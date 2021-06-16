Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 83,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

