Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.12

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 91327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 74.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 278.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

