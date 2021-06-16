Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.12

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 91327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 74.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 278.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.