Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -248.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

