Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -248.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $117.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
