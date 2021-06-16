Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 20,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,756,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

