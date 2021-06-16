Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 20,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,756,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
