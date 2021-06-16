Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWQXF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CWQXF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

