Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CATB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 23,773,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,461. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,740,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

