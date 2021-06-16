CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$69.56. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.17, with a volume of 218,238 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.47.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,880.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.