Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.30 ($6.24). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.30 ($6.24), with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.52 ($6.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.12.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

