CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $366,763.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

