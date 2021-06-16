Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $185.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $775.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

