Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.22% of Century Aluminum worth $146,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

