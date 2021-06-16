Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 935,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.78. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

