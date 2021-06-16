Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 239,628 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1,563.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 91,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.