Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

