Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

