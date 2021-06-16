Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.00. 303,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $649.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $573.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

