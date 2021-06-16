Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.02. 45,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.