Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

MA traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $365.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

