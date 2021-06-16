Cerity Partners LLC Sells 63,357 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,546. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.