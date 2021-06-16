Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $270.37. 13,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,925. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

