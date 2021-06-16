Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading Down 2.5%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.42. 4,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$252.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.68.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

