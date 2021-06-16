CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 4.8%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 81,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 11,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

CGGYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $839.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter.

CGG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

