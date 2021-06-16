CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.56.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

