Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $191.11 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Zscaler worth $191,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,196 shares of company stock worth $21,515,757. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 202,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

