Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,639,870 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 218.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.17% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $139,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,255 shares of company stock worth $1,610,832. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 59,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

