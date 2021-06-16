Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 334,590 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334,590 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of Tractor Supply worth $263,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.21. 36,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,138. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $120.96 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

