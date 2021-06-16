Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 95,975 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,975 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.66% of SVB Financial Group worth $168,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $14.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.23. 17,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,481. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.