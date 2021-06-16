ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 4.1%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.60. 90,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,199,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.