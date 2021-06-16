Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.92. 325,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,409. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.64. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $356.35.
In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
