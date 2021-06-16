ChartEx 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,405.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ChartEx has a market cap of $187,903.52 and $7,405.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00144352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00946520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,588.33 or 1.00025622 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.