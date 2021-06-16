Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 315,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,881.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.