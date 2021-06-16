ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $74,550.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,694.70 or 0.99968355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002561 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

