Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 61,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.23. The company has a market capitalization of £412.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In other Chesnara news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

