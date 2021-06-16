Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The company has a market capitalization of $388.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

