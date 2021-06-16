Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

