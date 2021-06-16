Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 11739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

