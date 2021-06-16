CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.80. CI Financial shares last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 895,538 shares changing hands.

CIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 3.2314774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

