CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 215.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.18 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -231.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

