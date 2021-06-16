Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Cigna worth $1,007,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.81. 33,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

