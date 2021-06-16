Cipher Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $107,204.08 and approximately $107,626.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00195275 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002261 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00637466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

