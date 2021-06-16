Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 3.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $102,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of C traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. 2,008,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,305,748. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.