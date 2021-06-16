Civic Hits Market Cap of $172.46 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Civic has a market cap of $172.46 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

