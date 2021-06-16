Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKNHF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. 2,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.