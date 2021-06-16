Clash Token One Day Volume Reaches $5,096.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Clash Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $406,561.22 and $5,096.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,338.13 or 1.00462584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

